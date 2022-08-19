Car accident at Royalton intersection leaves two injured

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two cars were involved in an accident at the intersection of Peet Street and Mountain Road in the Town of Royalton Thursday.

Initial reports stated that one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The second vehicle was traveling south on Peet Road and was unable to avoid the first vehicle.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

One driver was transported to ECMC from the scene via Mercy Flight.

A passenger in the second vehicle was transported to Oishei Childrens Hospital via Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.

There is no word on their conditions. The accident is still under investigation.