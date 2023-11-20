Watch Now
Cans for Christmas food drive set to kickoff

Donate canned food at The Market in the Square
It's a convenient way for you to help families and people facing food insecurity this holiday season.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 19, 2023
The Market in the Square kicks off its Cans for Christmas food drive on Monday.

So while you're out doing your grocery shopping, just pick up some extra canned goods and donate them when you check out.

All the canned goods will help re-stock the shelves at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo.

Cans for Christmas gets underway between 4 and 6 at the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca.

Santa will be there, and there will be prizes too.

The food drive itself runs through December 18 and both locations in West Seneca, and the Budwey's Plaza in North Tonawanda.

