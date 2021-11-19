Canned pet food shortage causing woes among pet owners

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the big retailers are finding ways to avert the supply chain issues.

Stores like WalMart, Target and Macy's are re-routing ships to ports that are not as congested.

The stores are also hiring more workers, and unloading cargo during off-hours.

In some cases, stores opting for air freight instead of container ships.

The Biden Administration recently announced that the port of Los Angeles would run 24 hours a day, but that has not happened yet.

While toilette paper and baby food are in short supply, canned cat and dog food have also made the list. The shortage in canned pet food is causing an increase on prices too.

AT 5:30: Canned cat food & canned dog food shortages are impacting pet owners across the nation & prices are increasing, leaving pet owners no choice but to switch to a different flavor (which is harder than it sounds) or break the bank to ensure their pet eats. #Hamburg @WKBW pic.twitter.com/4JF3jhS4t0 — Pheben Kassahun (@PhebenKassahun) November 19, 2021

"The simple fact is that most of the cans are just not shipping. Some manufacturers are almost 100% shutdown. That's mainly due to ingredient problems from the manufacturing end. Also, their having problems with cans and some of the ingredients that go into the cans were prevented from being manufactured," Clyde's Feed and Animal Center, owner Jim Millspaugh said.

Part of the shortage is also due to an aluminum can shortage.

Canned cat and dog food shortages are causing stores across Western New York, and even the nation, to change their brand, flavor and textures.

Clyde's Feed and Animal Center, owner Jim Millspaugh, said it is because some ingredients that go into canned pet food were prevented from being manufactured.

"There is no U.S. manufacturers currently a lysine. They're done. Lysine doesn't make it anymore here. Lysine is an amino acid that you need to make the foods. They can't even get it. The entire source of lysine for the whole world is totally on lock down. Anybody that has bought it, is good for the next 12 months, but anybody that hasn't they're out of business," Millspaugh said.

The L-lysine shortage is expected to continue for at least a few months into the first quarter of 2022, according to the National Hog Farmer.

While this is just one ingredient, Millspaugh said it is really important right now.

"Not only in dog and cat foods but in large animals foods like horses and cows. If you don't have that lysine, you can't make your food," he said.

In the meantime, he said he will turn his new customers to other options.

"I think we can get through this if people are flexible on the formula's they're choosing to feed. Most of the customers are not customers that normally shop here, that have been coming through our doors. They're just saying that they can't find the Friskies and the Fancy Feasts in the grocery store," he said. "In some cases, you've got local companies like this that make frozen dog food, so that would be a great alternative to buying canned food."

Chance's Cupboard Pet Food Pantry's facilitators on Kenmore Avenue, in Buffalo told Pheben Kassahun they plan to keep their food pantry open for those who cannot afford it for their fur babies, amid the price increases from the shortage. The food pantry is only open to give food on the third Sunday of each month.

They will be there this Sunday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.