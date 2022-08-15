Cannabis Control Board approves first processor licenses to make adult-use products in the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cannabis Control Board approved Monday 15 adult-use conditional processor licenses.

These processors will take cannabis grown on New York farms and turn it into consumer cannabis products. The products will be sold at the first retail dispensaries in New York.

"Today's board meeting brings us one step closer to launching New York's legal cannabis marketplace," Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said. "Processors aren't just an important part of the cannabis supply chain, they are creators who take a raw plant and transform into tested, consistent, high-quality products that consumers can trust."

The application for the processor license opened on June 28 and will close on Aug. 31, 2022.