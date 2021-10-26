'Cannabis campus' to begin development in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Planning Board gave the green light to a $200 million plan for a cannabis campus in South Buffalo.

“We’re looking to take an old school industrial site that represented the economy of Buffalo’s past and bring what we think is the economy of Buffalo's future,” CEO of Zephyr Partners Brad Termini said.

Plans include three buildings. Two for marijuana cultivation. The third would be an office building.

“We don’t want it to just be cultivation manufacturing. There’s going to be testing, there’s going to be technology,” Benjamin Siegel from BMS Design Studio said.

Zephyr Partners must now get construction permits before they can break ground. They hope to do that later this year and start construction around this time next year.

The Tax Foundation said recreational marijuana use could bring more than $430 million in revenue to the state. And Termini said the cannabis campus could bring in 800 jobs, from chemistry to marketing to management positions.

“Jobs from top down, bottom up,” Termini said.

One concern is the odor this could bring to the neighborhood but engineers on the project said they have systems to mitigate that issue.

“Both filtration system as well as the use as chlorine dioxide to scrub exhaust air,” VP of Urban Development at Zephyr Partners Ryan Herrell said.

And this project aims to benefit the whole community.

“To create equity opportunities for members disadvantaged communities around the state,” Termini said.