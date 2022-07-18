Cannabis bakery to offer marijuana brownies and cupcakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A restaurant in Basom called "BiscuitLife" closed for the season last November and did not reopen in April as initially planned due to inflated costs. Now it's looking forward to finally reopening with a new, limited menu. Starting this Friday the "Cannabis Bakery" will only offer marijuana-infused brownies and cupcakes at its drive thru.

These types of products became legal in March of 2021 when the state legalized marijuana use for people 21 and older. The state started handing out licenses to farmers to grow the crop in April and the hope is that "retail licenses" will become available for stores by early next year.

The bakery's location on a reservation allows them to sell the products now instead of waiting for a license.

The bakery is open Friday 12-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m - 3 p.m. It's located at 941 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, NY 14013.