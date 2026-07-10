Canisius High School graduate killed in car crash

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Canisius High School community is mourning the tragic loss of a beloved former student.

School officials say 20 year old Matthew Mayer died in a car crash on Monday.

The Town of Tonawanda native was entering his junior year, studying finance and accounting at the University of Dayton.

Canisius High School President Fr. David Ciancimino says Matthew was, "An excellent student and a fine athlete. Though quiet by nature, he had a wonderful sense of humor and a great smile."

Arrangements have yet to be announced.