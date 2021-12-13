Canisius College's Dugan Hall briefly under lockdown after alleged armed robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dugan Hall at Canisius College was briefly placed in a lockdown after an alleged armed robbery, according to school officials.

A spokesperson for Canisius College says the Department of Public Safety learned of an “alleged armed robbery that occurred in Dugan Residence Hall” around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, a member of the campus community was the victim and was struck with a weapon during a fight. They say the suspect appeared to have a gun.

The college says the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say Dugan Hall was placed on lock down. Public Safety officers were assisted by Buffalo Police and conducted a search for a suspect.

Anyone in the dormitory were told to "shelter in place,” which was lifted just after 5 p.m. Visitors are still not allowed in the building at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Public Safety at 716-888-2301.