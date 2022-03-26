Canisius College has win over Elite 8 team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A historic upset in the NCAA Tournament has given a local school a claim to fame. The members of the Canisius men's basketball team can now say they beat a team that advanced to the Elite 8.

Canisius defeated St. Peter's 63-60, in front of 782 fans at the Koessler Athletic Center on January 23rd. Buffalo sports fans were a bit busy that day, as that game was just a few hours before the Buffalo Bills took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Playoffs.

On Friday night, St. Peter's became the first MAAC school, and first 15-seed to win three NCAA Tournament games and advance to the Regional Finals. The Peacocks beat Purdue 67-64, and will play for a chance to make the Final Four on Sunday.

Caninius finished this season 11-21. But on that day, they were good enough to be elite.