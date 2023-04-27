Canisius College gains university designation, will become Canisius University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canisius College announced Thursday that a petition for university designation was approved, and the school will now be known as Canisius University.

The transition will take place during the summer of 2023, prior to a new branding initiative that will be rolled out before the beginning of the fall semester.

“This achievement reflects the work of so many at Canisius to expand our academic programs and provide greater opportunities for students to access our transformative education,” said Canisius President Steve K. Stoute. “We’re pleased that our name will more closely reflect how we view ourselves — as a comprehensive university with a breadth of excellent academic programs. I am grateful to all of our dedicated faculty and staff whose hard work made this possible.”

Canisius is now thefifth school in the Buffalo area to gain university status, joining Daemen University, Medaille University, D'Youville University, and SUNY Buffalo State University.

