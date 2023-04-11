Candles in the S.U.N partners with Delaware North to teach underserved youth in Buffalo culinary practices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Candles in the S.U.N partners with Delaware North to teach underserved youth in the communities in Buffalo to cook simple foods.

This comes after the president of the organization, Dakarai Singletary, saw the need within the community.

“I feel like if it wasn’t for Dakarai I wouldn’t be here cooking and stuff because normally ten-year-olds don’t cook,” says 10-year-old Jaylen Beasley. “But because of Dakarai, he made it work.”

Several of these kids were at the KeyBank Center where Chef Stephen Forman who cooks for the Buffalo Bills and Sabres shows them quality cooking.

“Being able to use citrus, different kinds of oils, more flavorful oils,” says Chef Forman. “Being able to teach them simple cooking techniques so that way I’m adding a flavor profile that they’re not used to and learn how to do it so they can make a better choice to eat healthily.”

The President of Candles in the S.U.N, Dakarai Singletary, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person working with Chef Forman, and Delaware North is the key to impacting the lives of the youth.

“We want to redefine real as far as young men,” Singletary says. “We want them to know that culinary is not just a thing for women. It’s also huge because within a lot of our homes going out to eat is not an option every day, so being able to cook from things within your home is key.”

A member of the organization also says these moments with the children are building mentorships.

“Just to pass on that mentorship and make the connection with the kids through cooking is something beautiful to me,” says Zack Derrico, a member of Candles in the S.U.N. “And it’s something that everybody should learn to develop. And there are things that I’m still learning from Chef Steve, so it’s a great experience for us as well.”

And the hope is for these kids to stick with what this eight-week program is offering.

“I think it’s very important because it teaches you life skills and you don’t have trouble cooking when you’re older,” says 10-year-old Ava Cox.

There are still another three regular Heroes Kitchen events on April 24th, May 1st, and May 8th.

Candles in the S.U.N is also holding a special “Father-Son” Heroes Kitchen on Father’s Day.

To join you can contact Dakarai Singletary at dsingletary@candlesinthesun.com