Candace's Road to Recovery continues in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday, dozens gathered at the Harold W. Sager Memorial Park behind South Line Fire Department in Cheektowaga to raise money for Cadence Czerniejewski.

In May, 9-year-old Czerniejewski, and her sisters, were making s'mores in their backyard. The alcohol-fueled fire tipped over, and it burned three of the four sisters. Candace was critically injured.

Candace's mother, Angela, said her daughter is recovering from her burns faster than doctors expected, and adds the outpouring of community support means everything.

"It's just been overwhelming. Everybody's love and support for me and my kids has just been amazing," Czerniejewski said.

Candace's Road to Recovery continued in Cheektowaga with a benefit put on by Music Room, a music tutoring center in Cheektowaga where all the Czerniejewski sisters take lessons.

Candace plays the violin, and learns from Karen Janicewski, the owner of Music Room. She said when she heard what happened to Candace, she knew she had to do something.

"I'm in a position in the community where I can rally my people and families with wonderful people, come together, and put on some sort of event," Janicewski said.

Janicewski tells me she's never done a fundraiser before, and didn't have an exact number figure in mind when she had this idea. She just wanted to help.

After everything was counted up, the event raised $4527 for the Czerniejewski family.