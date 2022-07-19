Canalside roller rink returns for its second season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Tuesday the return of the Canalside roller rink.

The rink will reopen on August 12 after last year's successful inaugural season.

This year the BWMG will partner with the Buffalo Holiday Market to bring nearly 20 vendors to the rink on weekends. Vendors will sell crafts, goods, and specialty products.

“After seeing so many members of the WNY community come out and enjoy the Roller Rink at Canalside last season, we are excited to build on that success and introduce even more ways to enjoy the late Summer and Fall season at Canalside,” said Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager of the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

Similar to last year, the rink will feature Theme Skate Nights every Friday night including "Pride Skate," "Soul Train Night," "90's Night," and "Salsa Night."

The rink will be open from August 12 to October 30 during the following hours:

August 12, 2022 - September 5, 2022:

Monday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Tuesday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Thursday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Saturday: 12:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

September 7, 2022 - October 30, 2022:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Thursday: 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday: 4:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Saturday: 12:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Special Hours: Monday, October 10, 2022: 12:00p.m – 8:00p.m.

Admission to the rink will be $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 years and under. Roller skate rentals will be available for $4. Skaters can choose to bring their own skates as well.