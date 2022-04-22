Canal Fest of the Tonawandas to return this summer

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can add Canal Fest of the Tonawandas to the growing list of festivals returning in full force in 2022.

A message on the festival's home page reads "WE ARE BACK!" followed by the dates of July 17 - 24.

"We are still working out the details! You can expect a new look and feel to this year’s event," the site says. "Our campus layout will be changing with a new refreshing atmosphere. More music, new foods, same good time! So, stay tuned for updates."

The festival, which celebrates the history and friendship between the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda along the Erie Canal, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.