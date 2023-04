TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark your calendars! Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is set to return this summer.

The official Canal Fest website says the popular event will kick off July 16 and run through July 23, 2023.

In March, organizers announced they were taking a year off to "rebrand and restructure" Canal Fest for 2024.

Organizers say to stay tuned for more details coming soon.