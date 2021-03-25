Canal Fest of the Tonawandas canceled for second year in a row

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The announcement was made during the North Tonwanda Common Council meeting Wednesday.

Canal Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas cited COVID-19 restrictions and a delay in plans as reasons for the cancellation.

Pappas said there was a meeting between North Tonawanda and City of Tonawanda officials where the cancellation was unanimously decided.

"It was unanimously decided that Canal Fest should not happen this year due to the COVID restrictions and the lateness of the plans and everything coming forward. It didn't seem practical, it didn't seem like it was possible to do what the committee was recommending," Pappas said.

Canal Fest 2021 was scheduled for July 18 to July 25.