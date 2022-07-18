Canal Fest makes its return to the Tonawandas

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Festival season keeps rolling along in Western New York.

Canal Fest is now up and running in the Tonawandas.

There are plenty of games, rides and of course plenty of festival food.

This is a celebration of two communities, North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda, which have a common bond along the banks of the Erie Barge Canal.

Canal fest runs daily through next Sunday, and is also back following a two year hiatus because of COVID-19.

Upcoming events include a Wednesday Night Car Cruise, Friday Night Motorcycle Cruise and Saturday Boat Race.

Next Saturday and Sunday will also feature fireworks.