Canadian woman dead after boating accident in Niagara County

WKBW
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 21, 2022
WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Canadian woman was found dead in Lake Ontario.

Deputies and the Wilson and South Wilson Volunteer Fire Companies were called to Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson yesterday around 6 p.m. for reports of a boating incident.

According to an investigation, Vannoort was controlling a personal watercraft offshore when she was spotted floating in the lake by others.

Officers say they attempted to revive 32-year-old Ria Vannoort of Canfield, Ontario, Canada. She was taken to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

