'This stops global trade': The impact of the St. Lawrence Seaway Strike on Western New York

Hundreds of union workers who run the locks and bridges on the St. Lawrence Seaway are on strike, shutting down the crucial shipping lane and causing vessels to be parked on both ends of the Welland Canal near Buffalo.

"This stops global trade," Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele told 7 News.

Tens of thousands of jobs rely on the transportation industry along the seaway, contributing up to $100 million per day in economic activity, according to Syracuse University Supply Chain Professor Dr. Patrick Penfield.

"It's a major contributor for the economy for Canada and also for the U.S.," Dr. Penfield said.

The St. Lawrence Seaway connects the western Great Lakes to Lake Ontario through the Welland Canal and then extends east to Montreal, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

Workers want higher pay, while their employer — St. Lawrence Seaway Management — said the salary demands are unreasonable. Both sides are scheduled to resume talks Friday.

"I read this morning that they are getting back to the table, which is what we've asked for. The four mayors in Niagara have asked for that," Mayor Steele said, referencing his fellow mayors in Welland, Thorold and St. Catharines.

Dr. Penfield said some farmers in Western New York are likely already feeling the impact of the shipping disruption.

"The immediate impact is with grains," he said. "This is the worst time if you're a grain farmer to have this strike happen, because this is peak grain season."

If the strike drags on, we could all feel it when we visit the grocery store.

"Time is of the essence, so if they can't settle this strike soon, this is going to have repercussions not only in Canada but also here in the U.S.," Dr. Penfield said. "You could see food prices possibly go up if this is a continued prolonged strike.