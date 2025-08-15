Canadian resident arrested at Peace Bridge with 109 kilograms of cocaine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Vishavpal Singh, a citizen of India residing in Canada, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

According to investigators, Singh was associated with a previous seizure of approximately 228 kilograms of cocaine in July 2025 at the Detroit Ambassador Bridge Port of Entry. Authorities said Pawanjit Gill was arrested after bulk quantities of cocaine were allegedly found during an inspection of his commercial vehicle, and an investigation determined that Gill allegedly met with Singh at a nearby travel center earlier in the day.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said HSI Port Huron alerted HSI Buffalo Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) that Singh was traveling within the U.S. On August 13, Customs and Border Protection and HSI Buffalo BEST conducted an outbound inspection on Singh, who was operating a commercial tractor at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry. About 109 kilograms of suspected cocaine were allegedly found, and Singh was taken into custody.

United States Attorney's Office, Western District of New York

Investigators said this is one of the largest border seizures ever in the Western District of New York.

“As alleged, Vishavpal Singh brazenly transported hundreds of pounds of cocaine through multiple states and into New York, where his cross-country trip was abruptly halted. With the assistance of eagle-eyed federal agents and officers, an investigation into Singh’s tractor trailer uncovered 108 kilos of cocaine inside boxes comingled within a large shipment of fabric softener. this arrest underscores the indispensable value of law enforcement collaboration, and I commend both CBP Buffalo and HSI Buffalo along with our partners across the country for their quick thinking and coordinated efforts.” - HSI Buffalo Special Agent-in-Charge Erin Keegan

United States Attorney's Office, Western District of New York

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $10,000,000.

Singh made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held pending a detention hearing on August 19.