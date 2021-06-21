Canadian leaders now want 75% of Canadians fully-vaccinated to open border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins is responding to Canadian leaders now saying 75% of the country should be fully-vaccinated before the border reopens.

In a Sunday interview, Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness discussed the travel restrictions, saying the "finish line" is when a significant majority of Canadians (approximately 75%) are fully-vaccinated.

Higgins released a statement Monday morning saying:

"First the public was told vaccinations were the key to reopening the border. Yet the vaccinated continue to be shut out. Then it was said, 75% partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated was the threshold Canada needed to meet to loosen restrictions. That goal has been reached and still the border restrictions were extended for another month." He went on to say:

“It is difficult to have a successful game plan when the goalposts continue to be moved. The lack of transparency, clear communication and a failure to layout expectations on the U.S. – Canada border reopening plan has been maddening for the public who simply want to know what’s it going to take to get this border open."

