FORT ERIE, Ontario (WKBW) — Following a day of significant delays at the Canadian border, the union representing workers at the border and the Canadian government have reached a tentative four-year agreement, likely ending the delays at Western New York's bridges.

The strike began at 6 a.m. on Friday, causing delays over two hours at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo on I-190.

The agreement applies to roughly 9,500 workers at the border.

You can read the whole agreement by clicking here.