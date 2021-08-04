Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canadian border workers union beginning 'work-to-rule' strike on August 6, impacting lines at border

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
canada border
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:04:12-04

FORT ERIE, Ontario (WKBW) — The union representing workers at the Canadian border is set to begin a 'work-to-rule' strike on August 6, which is likely going to impact lines for when fully-vaccinated Americans are able to cross on August 9.

While the PSAC-CIU says they will not organize picket lines at the border, they will perform 'work-to-rule' action which means they won't work overtime, on breaks, and they will ask every question in their manuals at ports of entry.

Workers say they are striking in order to, "address the toxic workplace culture at CBSA and provide parity with other law enforcement personnel across Canada."

The strike is set to begin at 6 a.m. on August 6.

You can read more about the union's plans to strike by clicking here.

If you're planning on crossing the border, you can read about the guidance by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716