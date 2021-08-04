Canadian border workers union beginning 'work-to-rule' strike on August 6, impacting lines at border

FORT ERIE, Ontario (WKBW) — The union representing workers at the Canadian border is set to begin a 'work-to-rule' strike on August 6, which is likely going to impact lines for when fully-vaccinated Americans are able to cross on August 9.

While the PSAC-CIU says they will not organize picket lines at the border, they will perform 'work-to-rule' action which means they won't work overtime, on breaks, and they will ask every question in their manuals at ports of entry.

Workers say they are striking in order to, "address the toxic workplace culture at CBSA and provide parity with other law enforcement personnel across Canada."

The strike is set to begin at 6 a.m. on August 6.

