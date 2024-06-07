Canadian border workers agree to continue meditation until Wednesday; strike averted for now

Canadian border workers were prepared to strike as of 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7, but have reached an agreement with the Canadian government to continue mediation until at least Wednesday, June 12.

The big sticking point for the workers is wages, as they make less than some of their counterparts.

According to a report from CTV, the union is also concerned about technology taking over jobs.

If they strike, it could have a big impact on the Western New York region with potential delays at the border crossings in the hours.

CTV also reports that if they were to strike, it wouldn't just impact tourists, but would also have a significant impact on the economy.