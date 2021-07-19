Canada to reopen border to vaccinated Americans beginning August 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canadian officials announced Monday Canada will reopen its border to vaccinated Americans beginning August 9.

Officials say beginning August 9 Canada will begin to allow entry to American citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel.

The Government of Canada recognizes that people have been anxiously awaiting a re-opening of the border to the world. We have been fully engaged with our American counterparts given the deep economic and family ties between our two countries. Today's announcement is another big step in our approach to easing border measures which is guided by facts, scientific evidence and the advice of our public health experts. Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Beginning September 7, Canada plans to open it borders to any fully vaccinated travelers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior and who meet specific entry requirements.

Canadians' safety and security always come first. With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures. A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad. Canadians have worked hard and sacrificed for each other, and because of that work, we can take these next steps safely. The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

All travelers will be required to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result. Effective August 9, for those who are fully vaccinated, a post-arrival test will not be required unless randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers.

In addition to the pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test requirement officials say all travelers will also be required to:

To be eligible to enter Canada for discretionary travel on the basis of vaccination status, travelers must use the ArriveCAN app or web portal. Travelers must ensure that mandatory requirements are met prior to departing for Canada. In addition, some provinces and territories may have their own entry restrictions in place. Check and follow both the federal and any provincial or territorial restrictions and requirements before traveling.

In addition to receiving a full series of a vaccine authorized by the Government of Canada, fully vaccinated travelers must also: provide COVID-19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (app or web portal) including proof of vaccination prior to arrival in Canada; meet the pre-entry testing requirements; be asymptomatic upon arrival; and have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation in English or French (or certified translation) ready to show a government official on request as evidence.

A person who submits false information on vaccination status could be liable to a fine of up to $750,000 or six months imprisonment or both, under the Quarantine Act, or prosecution under the Criminal Code for forgery. Violating any quarantine or isolation instructions provided to travelers by a screening officer or quarantine officer when entering Canada is also an offense under the Quarantine Act and could lead to a $5,000 fine for each day of non-compliance or for each offense committed, or more serious penalties, including six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines. Non-compliant air travelers may also be subject to fines of up to $5,000 for each offense committed under the Aeronautics Act.

Based on public health advice, Transport Canada has extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India for an additional 30 days (i.e. until August 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT). All direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India are subject to the NOTAM. Cargo-only operations, medical transfers or military flights are not included. Transport Canada has also extended the requirement related to third-country pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travelers to Canada from India via an indirect route. This means that passengers who depart India to Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain a COVID-19 pre-departure test from a third country other than India before continuing their journey to Canada.

Effective August 9 the three-night government authorized hotel stay requirement will be eliminated for all travelers arriving by air. Officials say fully vaccinated travelers who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine but must still provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.