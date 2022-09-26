Canada to drop all COVID-19-related entry restrictions

OTTAWA, O.N. (WKBW) — Canada is dropping its COVID-19-related entry restrictions come Saturday, Oct. 1, according to CTV News.

All of the restrictions required to enter the country will be dropped, including proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine requirements at the border, mandatory random COVID-19 testing, mandatory ArriveCAN application, and the mask mandate on planes and trains.

#BREAKING: The federal government has announced it is dropping all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination and quarantine requirements at the border.https://t.co/kMm64mvmVV — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 26, 2022

A slew of other requirements will be dropped as well - unvaccinated Canadians will no longer have to isolate when they return to the country, and travelers will not have to monitor or report COVID-19 symptoms when arriving in Canada.

