Canada to drop all COVID-19-related entry restrictions

Peace Bridge along I-190 in Buffalo.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Sep 26, 2022
OTTAWA, O.N. (WKBW) — Canada is dropping its COVID-19-related entry restrictions come Saturday, Oct. 1, according to CTV News.

All of the restrictions required to enter the country will be dropped, including proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine requirements at the border, mandatory random COVID-19 testing, mandatory ArriveCAN application, and the mask mandate on planes and trains.

A slew of other requirements will be dropped as well - unvaccinated Canadians will no longer have to isolate when they return to the country, and travelers will not have to monitor or report COVID-19 symptoms when arriving in Canada.

