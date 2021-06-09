Canada begins phased border opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s what’s being considered the first step to opening the U.S.-Canada Border. The Canadian Government announcing Wednesday it is beginning a “phased” opening approach.

The opening doesn’t really impact Americans.

Come July, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens or eligible foreign nationals can now leave Canada and return to Canada without having to quarantine for 14 days in a government authorized hotel. Upon arrival, those Canadian citizens will be required to take a COVID-19 test and quarantine until that test comes back negative.

But the land-border is still closed to all non-essential travel.

According to the CBSA, “U.S. citizens without a right of entry to Canada or who do not meet an exemption, attempting to visit Canada for an optional reason will be turned away at the border, even if they are vaccinated.”

Congressman Brian Higgins who has been pushing for the border reopening says the announcement Wednesday provided little information.

“What a terrible disservice to the American people, to the Canadian people,” he said.

Families who have been separated for 15 months, like Sandy Pearce and her family say this announcement doesn’t go far enough.

“Families need to be able to see each other. Families are essential,” she said.

Dr. David Edward-Ooi Poon is the founder of Faces of Advocacy, a Canadian organization dedicated to the safe reunification of bi-national families under COVID-19 restrictions.

“For those who have been trying to support local businesses, who have been waiting to come back to a country they love, we have no answers for you,” he said.

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to meet at the G7 summit this weekend, and speak about this issue.

