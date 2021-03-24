Can you still test positive after being vaccinated?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the highest-ranking members in New York state government says he has COVID-19. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he only has mild symptoms and expects to make a full recovery. But this positive case comes after Heastie received his COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the month.

Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert at the University at Buffalo says it takes times for the vaccine to be effective.

“After two weeks you start building protection, but it's not optimal until at least four weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five weeks after the Pfizer vaccine, and six weeks after your first shot of the Moderna vaccine,” said Dr. Russo.

“If you do get infected, you almost certainly are going to have either asymptomatic or mild disease and the likelihood of being hospitalized or having a bad outcome is very close to zero.”

According to the CDC, no one will test positive for COVID-19 simply for receiving a vaccine.

