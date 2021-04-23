Campgrounds already see high surge in bookings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last summer was a busy one for campgrounds everywhere.

With COVID-19 leading to the cancellation of cruises and flights to warm destinations, campgrounds filled up fast. And Tom Mclaughlin, partner at the Branches of Niagara Campground said this year will likely be the same.

“I think by mid May the summer's gonna be sold out," he said.

Mclaughlin says his campground is already half-way booked for the summer.

“We’ve been open for 11 or 12 years. We have never been this booked this early in the year,” he said.

And the excitement to get to campgrounds is helping out businesses like Cabela’s in Cheektowaga.

“Our sales in general, especially in camping, have really gone up," assistant manager at Cabela's Tom Sucharski said.

Sucharski said his sale have seen a 20-30 percent increase.

“Some of the biggest items people are looking for right now are your tents, grills. Anything they can do to enjoy the outdoors with,” he said.

And like McLaughlin suggested, these items are selling out quicker and earlier.

“Usually within the day to the next day we’re starting to see a turnover of that freight,” Sucharski said.

Both businesses suggest anyone interested in camping to get ready early.

“Because people who wait to make their reservation are gonna find out they cant find a campground to go to," Mclaughlin said.