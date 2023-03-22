Cambria man indicted on charges after allegedly causing crash that injured another driver

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Cambria man was arraigned on one count of vehicular assault in the first degree and one count of vehicular assault in the second degree.

On Aug. 13, 2022, the defendant, 50-year-old Mark S. Printup, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he drove his car through a stop sign at Utley Road and Hunts Corners Road in Newstead.

This action caused a collision with another vehicle that had the right-of-way at the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old North Tonawanda man, was extracted from his vehicle by a local fire company.

He was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC where he was hospitalized for several weeks with serious physical injuries including a traumatic brain injury and fractured pelvis. The victim continues to receive long-term care treatment.

Printup is scheduled to return to court on May 15 for a pre-trial conference. He remains released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Printup will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.