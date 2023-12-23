Cambria man facing charges after crashing into patrol vehicle and setting it on fire

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cambria man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a patrol vehicle and setting it on fire early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Mapleton and Shawnee roads in the Town of Wheatfield.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol along Mapleton Road when a pick-up truck traveling in the opposite direction veered into the deputy's lane and struck the patrol vehicle head-on.

The sheriff's office says the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Schuyler P. Johnson of Cambria, exited the truck and retrieved a gas can from the trunk. The deputy exited the patrol vehicle and began to verbally engage Johnson, according to authorities. Johnson allegedly ignored the commands, poured gasoline onto the patrol vehicle, ignited it and fled the scene in the truck.

Authorities believe the truck was involved in a second accident after a Niagara County Sheriff's captain found the truck overturned on Shawnee Road. It is alleged that the captain attempted to verbally engage Johnson after he approached him with a knife. The sheriff's office says the captain unsuccessfully tased Johnson, but he eventually surrendered after being pepper sprayed.

Johnson was taken to ECMC for injuries sustained in the incident. He faces multiple vehicle and traffic tickets in addition to penal law charges.