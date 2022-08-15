Cambria man facing an aggravated DWI charge after a crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office said a Cambria man is facing an aggravated DWI charge after a crash on Saturday in the Town of Newstead.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads.

The sheriff's office said fire personnel was extricating one of the drivers and deputies administered standard field sobriety tests to 50-year-old Mark Printup, his BAC was allegedly more than twice the legal limit. Printup was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and DWI-1st offense.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the second vehicle driver was transported to ECMC via Mercy Flight with severe internal injuries and was reported to be in critical condition.