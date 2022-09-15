Cambria man arraigned on charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Mark S. Printup of Town of Cambria was arraigned Wednesday in Newstead Town Court on one count of second-degree vehicular assaul, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of driving while intoxicated. Printup was also charged with two vehicle and traffic law infractions for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield right-of-way at an intersection.

The district attorney's office said on August 13, Printup was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he drove his vehicle through a stop sign at Utley and Hunts Corners Roads in Newstead and caused a crash with another vehicle that had the right-of-way. The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old man from North Tonawanda, was extracted out of his vehicle and transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC where he remains hospitalized with serious physical injuries.

Printup was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail and the matter has been waived to the Grand Jury. A return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.