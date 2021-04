BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — President Biden's infrastructure package and the American Jobs Plan includes a proposed $80-billion to improve Amtrak service.

Now, Congressman Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino are calling for a chunk of that money to come here to Western New York.

They want the route between Niagara Falls and Toronto to be expanded, and plan to announce the details during a news conference Monday.

It take place at the Niagara Falls Amtrak Station at 12:45pm.