Calling for redevelopment on West Seneca vacant property of former Seneca Mall

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors are calling for redevelopment on West Seneca 60 acres of vacant property of former Seneca Mall.

WKBW

It was in 1994 the mall was demolished and five years after the nearby Walden Galleria opened.

BUFFALO STORIES

West Seneca resident Ramen Schadel reflects on what the mall was like 30 years ago.

“Actually, it was pretty cool going to the mall back in the 90’s because no one really did it,” Schadel says. “We started hanging out with our friends going skating, eating pizza, and catching the bus home.

BUFFALO STORIES

The executive director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Joe Kirchmyer is calling for something to be done with this empty space.

He says this in a statement:

“The time has come to put this property on the market. It is obvious that, after three decades, you have no plans to develop it.”

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s been in touch with a representative from Pyramid Companies which owns the land to see what can be done.

“I told Scott that this has been half your life, that this has been vacant so how about you just do something or just sell it,” Dickson says.

7 News reached out to the Pyramid Companies but has not received a response.

“We have brought some projects to him and we’ve discussed some projects,” Dickson says. “And he just doesn’t want to move on.”

The supervisor says it’s not up to the town to purchase this land, but at one time he did consider going that route through eminent domain.

“It’s just too expensive and the risk and final cost which will be fought over in the court can take a year or two to come up with,” Dickson says. “So the risk to the town and the cost would be something that I think we shouldn’t be taken on.”

Others say they would like to see some type of action taking place for the vacant space.

WKBW

“It’s a wasteland right now. Seagulls aren’t even here,” says a resident. “But I don’t know even if you made it to a park. It’ll be nice and have nature take its course.”

