Calling Bills Mafia! National brand is looking for Bills fans to star in a new commercial shot in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you a major Bills fan, who also has a hand in acting? Buffalo Casting is looking for local talent to be in a new commercial for a large corporation, but you must be an "authentic Buffalo Bills fan."

Here's who they're looking for:



2 Boat fan: 30 to 50 years old, relaxing while watching a game on a boat

Face paint fan: 50 to 70 years old, enthusiastically cheering on the team

Super fan: 18 or older, Diehard fan of the Bills, will wear face paint

Young football player: 10 to 22 years old, aspiring to be one of the best football players in the world

Stunt role table jumper: 30 to 45 years old, Die hard fan who jumps through folding table (experience encouraged)

Weather anchor: 30 to 50 years old, authentic weather man voice, giving football forecast

The commercial shoots October 5th and 6th. Talent is paid $550/12 hours, stunt actors are paid $1,100/12 hours.

Submissions are due September 21st at 10 pm. You must email submissions@castingbuffalo.com.

You can find more information at castingbuffalo.com.