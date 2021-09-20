Watch
Calling Bills Mafia! National brand is looking for Bills fans to star in a new commercial shot in WNY

John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills fans celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you a major Bills fan, who also has a hand in acting? Buffalo Casting is looking for local talent to be in a new commercial for a large corporation, but you must be an "authentic Buffalo Bills fan."

Here's who they're looking for:

  • 2 Boat fan: 30 to 50 years old, relaxing while watching a game on a boat
  • Face paint fan: 50 to 70 years old, enthusiastically cheering on the team
  • Super fan: 18 or older, Diehard fan of the Bills, will wear face paint
  • Young football player: 10 to 22 years old, aspiring to be one of the best football players in the world
  • Stunt role table jumper: 30 to 45 years old, Die hard fan who jumps through folding table (experience encouraged)
  • Weather anchor: 30 to 50 years old, authentic weather man voice, giving football forecast

The commercial shoots October 5th and 6th. Talent is paid $550/12 hours, stunt actors are paid $1,100/12 hours.

Submissions are due September 21st at 10 pm. You must email submissions@castingbuffalo.com.

You can find more information at castingbuffalo.com.

