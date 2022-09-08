Calling all artists: Two public art projects in Lancaster and Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are an artist in the Western New York area, Assemblymember Monica Wallace and Arts Services Inc. want your ideas for two outdoor public art projects.

Wallace’s Office is looking to create a sculpture at Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road that celebrates Polish heritage. The statue can vary in size and be made of any materials.

The second piece is a unique mural on 25 Central Avenue that will face the historic Lancaster Opera House to attract more visitors.

"Public art beautifies areas, boosts tourism and economic development, and brings communities closer together. That's why I'm thrilled to announce projects to create engaging murals in the heart of the Village of Lancaster and erect a new statue or sculpture in Cheektowaga's Town Park that will pay tribute to the community's rich Polish heritage. I'm excited to see the concepts that these amazing artists come up with and even more excited for our communities to reap the many benefits of public art.” Assemblymember Monica Wallace

A panel of experts will review proposals to determine whether they are eligible and appropriate for the projects.

Proposals should be sent in PDF form to info@asiwny.org no later than 5 p.m. on September 23. Subject lines should read ‘Cheektowaga NY Proposal’ or ‘Lancaster NY Proposal’.

