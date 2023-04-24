'Call before you curb': Buffalo ReUse will pick up unwanted items as spring cleaning begins

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo ReUse, in partnership with ReUse Action, is encouraging Erie County residents to "call before you curb" as spring cleaning and renovations begin.

Buffalo ReUse has a location in East Buffalo that allows people to drop off unwanted furniture, windows, or hardware to be reused.

"Everybody is thinking about spring. They are cleaning out their basements, cleaning out their garages, getting the old materials out so they can buy new things," said Michael Gainer, Buffalo ReUse President.

Gainer says spring is the busiest time for the nonprofit, and with 25% of the trash in the landfill being demolition or construction materials there is a massive push for residents to support them.

"So it is on the back of the residents and taxpayers to call us, so there is less stuff going into the landfill, and ultimately it's better for our environment and community. It recycles materials and returns to the community that needs it the most," said Gainer.

All of the proceeds from the Buffalo ReUse store go towards the nonprofit's cleanups around the East Buffalo community.

"Beautification, cleanups, tree plantings," said Gainer.

To have your items picked up you can call 716-218-9401 or email info@buffaloreuse.org