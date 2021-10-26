California man finds wedding ring in The Bahamas belonging to WNY newlyweds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local couple's story will have a happy ending, all thanks to someone from the other side of the country.

Long Beach resident, Matt Torian, was vacationing in The Bahamas in August. It was a three-day-trip he strictly took to look for lost treasure through metal detecting.

The hobby that has lasted him for eight years allowed him to find various pieces of gold nuggets, coins and lost jewelry, all over the state of California.

Torian found an interest in pirate history and wanted to check out The Caribbean.

Little did he know, he would find a white gold wedding band, belonging to a Western New York wedding couple, who had just gotten married this summer and had been on their honeymoon in The Bahamas, when the ring was lost on the beach.

Initially, thinking it was sterling silver, Torian realized it had sentimental value when he noticed a serial number inside the band.

After making a few calls to the engraved jewelry company, Gabriel and Co., the jewelry store said the ring was sold at a jewelry store in Buffalo, called Bomi Jewelry. He was able to put an address on the package to ship it.

"The ring actually got from Huntington Beach to Buffalo, NY in one business day," Torian told Pheben Kassahun. "So, the ring is worth $1,200. I don't need $1,200. I'm happy to return it. To me, that's worth more. I am married as well. I know how sentimental my wedding ring is. I hope his wedding ring is also sentimental to him."

Torian said he has found more than 50 rings but this is the first one he has actually been able to return.

Bomi Jewlery employees told Kassahun the ring has been undergoing a polish and will be reunited with its owner on Wednesday.

