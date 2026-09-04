California man facing charges following deadly Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A California man has been charged with one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter following a deadly crash in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that on August 31, 2026, 35-year-old James A. Banks of Antioch, California, was driving on Kensington Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light at the Grider Street intersection and hit a cab.

At the time of the crash, Banks was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the district attorney's office, the cab driver was taken to ECMC for minor injuries. However, the passenger, a 69-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

Banks is scheduled to return on September 4. He faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.