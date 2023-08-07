Calendar spotlights police and rescue animals to help furry friends in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's Finest are striking a pose and teaming up with two animal shelters to find furry friends a forever home.

The 2024 Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is available for preorder — with proceeds going toward Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and the Ten Lives Club.

The public was able to vote for the officer of their choice, for $1 a vote — the 12 officers with the most votes are featured in the calendar.

According to Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives club, more than $13,000 for both animal rescues has been raised so far.

Buffalo Police Officer Jared Domaracki earned first place for the men and third place overall in the competition.

"It was a nice camaraderie booster," Domaracki said about working with his fellow officers. "To come together for a good cause and to raise money for this, it was truly touching and heartwarming."

Domaracki has been a handler in the Buffalo K-9 Unit since 2018. Between home and work, he cares for five German Shepherds — making this calendar a cause that is close to his heart.

"Their [dogs'] main purpose is to have unconditional love for us and the reason why we outlive dogs is because their heart can't hold how much love they have for us," Domaracki said.

Preorder your calendar here.