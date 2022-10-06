Cabela's to host hiring event in Cheektowaga on October 12-13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cabela's is hosting a hiring event on October 12-13 to fill positions for the holiday season.

Open interviews will take place at Cabela's located at 2003 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, New York.

Walk-in candidates are welcome from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but applicants are encouraged to register here.

According to a release, 25 seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions are available in various departments at the Cheektowaga location.

Job offers include benefits, competitive wages, and merchandise discounts of up to 50% off.

More information can be found here.