Bystanders, first responders save 17-year-old having seizure in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old is expected to make a full recovery after collapsing from a seizure Saturday, thanks to bystanders and first responders.

The East Aurora Fire Department received reports around 6:30 p.m. of a 17-year-old boy having a seizure at Knox Park Soccer Fields.

According to the fire department, coaching staff started CPR after the teenager became unresponsive.

Bowmansville firefighters found the teenager "unresponsive, not breathing and pulseless." They said emergency crews connected the teenager to an AED to restore his heartbeat.

The fire department said that within two minutes, he began breathing on his own. The teenager was taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital for further care.

"As a result of the quick response and teamwork of the Bowmansville firefighters, coaching staff, East Aurora Fire, East Aurora Police, and Erie County EMS, the patient is recovering in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery," the East Aurora Fire Department said in a statement.