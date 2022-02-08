Buy Nothing Project hits the Village of Williamsville, growing successfully

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The “Buy Nothing Project” has expanded all over the world now it has set its blueprint to the neighborhoods of the village of Williamsville.

Shira Klaiman, an admin of Buy Nothing of Williamsville, says wanting to connect her suburban community.

“So my motivation is just to see if I can get neighborhoods connected in the suburbs in the way that in the city was able to help one another help that way,” Klaiman says.

The admin of Buy Nothing says she became inspired by seeing the City of Buffalo and the rest of the world launch the free gift initiative.

“So the buy nothing organization is an organization that ‘s all over the world now, and Buy Nothing you’re not allowed to buy or sell anything,” she says. “So it’s a gift-only economy, so that’s a huge difference from going to a thrift store.”

The admin does say one must be mindful when meeting up to receive their gift.

“Our group we recommend to not letting people into your house so the BuyNothing training is done outside of the house,” Klaiman says.

Klaiman describes the gifts her daughter received through the organization and its new and improved items.

“Instead of going out and buy her brand new things and I was able to ask and find a really cool bookshelf, I was able to find a mirror that she liked and a clothing rack that she can put shirts and sweaters,” she says.

The mother says having the buy nothing project helps save money and save the planet.

“The buy nothing group helps people save an enormous amount of money, helps people get rid of things in their house, and it helps the planet by reducing the amount of stuff that we have in landfills,” Klaiman says.