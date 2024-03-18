Busy weekend on the slopes in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW) — It was a busy weekend in ski country.

Holiday Valley in Ellicottville hosted the final of three Intense Milk Rail Jams on Saturday at the bottom of Yodeler.

This event attracts some of the areas best park skiers and riders.

There were lots of giveaways along with cash prizes.

Holiday Valley also teamed up with Holimont to host a brand new event for this year.

It's called UppenOvr.

The idea is to hike or ski up the hill from Holiday Valley to Holimont, and then ski or hike back down.

The event raised over $10,000 for the Empire State Ride, which helps support Buffalo's Roswell Park.

Also this weekend, the annual Chutefest took place.

This is a fun freestyle event, with skiers and snowbaorders enjoying a day on the moguls, along with a few jumps in there.

The crowd also tailgates in the parking lot at the bottom of the Chute lift to enjoy the good weather, and great friends.

