Businesswoman launches first WNY hair beauty vending machine at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The saying goes, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder', but if you are on Buffalo State's campus, your vision is literally just a vending machine away.

The Jypsy Collection LLC founder, Kiara Spearman told 7 news, "This is Western New York's first hair and beauty vending machine. So, today we did the official launch for EOP. Students on Buff State's campus are able to use it for their beauty needs."

Spearman, 32, hopes the launch of "Vendi" will allow students on campus to have easy access to luxury mink lashes and other supplies to help promote healthy hair.

The new hair and beauty vending machine can be found on the 6th floor of the campus' Twin Rise building.

Thursday's launch is one big step for women in business, and an even bigger leap for businesswomen of color.

Spearman said, "During the pandemic, it was kind of hard for people especially those from New York City and on campus who weren't familiar with the Buffalo area to get beauty products or know to get beauty products. I had wanted to put it on campus so they can get everything that they need."

"I am honored because it has never been done. For me to be able to bring a vending machine like this on campus is breathtaking," Spearman shared.

"We wanted to support her," Buffalo State Education Opportunity Program (EOP) director, Yanick Jenkins said, when they want to get beauty products, they have to catch the bus or they have to catch a ride or they have to wait in between time. In between September when they first get here until November, until Thanksgiving when they go home and they purchase items."

The Jypsy Collection LLC, which was created in 2017, was created to motivate young girls and women to become their best self by donning her products.

"These are the education opportunity program offices but Vendi is open to everyone," Yanick said.

Vendi will donate to the EOP Jaelah Jenkins Fund, which helps low-income students cover the cost of college.

Western New York's first hair and lash vending machine can also be found on social media: Instagram, Facebook.