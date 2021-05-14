Businesses waiting for State announcement on mask wearing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As New York State is still reviewing the CDC's recommendation that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors , businesses across Western New York are left confused and struggling to figure out a plan.

"We've had clients calling us up saying, we heard the news, we don't have to wear a mask," Leon Tringali, owner of Leon Studio One said, "Not really, that's not the case."

Tringali owns Leon Studio One hair salon in Williamsville. He says he's been concerned that the longer the state waits to decide on the CDC recommendation, the longer the confusion will build for customers.

"This is something that has to be done right away because there is mass confusion right now," Tringali said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has already called on the state to align its policies with the CDC recommendation. He echoed that today.

"I'm hoping it's very soon so everyone knows what the ground rules are," Poloncarz said.

The County Executive says, until they hear from the state, all businesses should operate as if the CDC announcement never happened.

"Just follow the rules until the CDC releases its guidance," Poloncarz said, "which I'm hoping, if it's not this weekend, will be early next week."

Even if the state does agree with the CDC it is important to note that every business has the option to still require face masks, regardless of vaccination status.