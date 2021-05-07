Businesses look to bounce back on Mother's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday is a celebration for mom's and also a celebration for businesses that thrive on Mother's Day. Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market has been prepping for Mother's Day for two weeks.

“This will be the biggest weekend of this year for sure,” owner Maureen Barley said.

The shop never shut down during the pandemic, but Maureen's only did pre-orders last mother's day.

“Well I think everyone was quite fearful last year, so we did have a mother’s day, but it wasn’t, there was no relief and people were you know already staying in,” Bartley said.

This year people can also stop by a curbside tent on Sunday. Bartley estimates they'll see at least twice as many orders as last year, and are already way ahead of this time last year,

Restaurants are also experiencing a different Mother's Day. Last year, Tappo was closed to diners on Mother's Day, but this year the restaurant expects to be at about 80% of pre-pandemic profits.

“Big, big change from last year," chef and co-owner Philip Limina said. "We were not open Mother’s Day last year, I think this was just right around the time we were learning the words COVID-19 and trying to figure out what that meant."

Limina said Tappo completely shutdown for part of the pandemic because the takeout model didn't work. Tappo expects about 400 guests on Mother's Day. Limina said it's about the most they can do with current restrictions.

“We pretty much max the place out every weekend,” Limina said.

Limina said Tappo has some early and late dinner reservations available.