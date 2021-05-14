Businesses hoping for immediate state guidance after CDC mask announcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the CDC's announcement that masks no longer need to be worn indoors by those who have been vaccinated, some businesses see this as a massive asset.

"It will benefit my business tremendously," Shannon Connors of Shannon Connors Fitness said.

Connors says this provides a massive opportunity for local gyms, as most people don't like working out while wearing a mask.

"It's difficult, it's very hard to breath, especially any type of hard exercise, high intensity cardio."

Connors' excitement comes with hesitation. Ultimately, the State Health Department must accept the CDC's recommendation. The Governor said that the state is reviewing the mask guidance, while not announcing when a decision could come.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is calling on the state to accept the CDC's recommendations to avoid confusion. A confusion, Sto Lat Bar owner Ania Duchon says already exists.

"It just goes back to being extremely confused, I think we all are," Duchon said.

Duchon is concerned that,if the state announcement doesn't come soon enough, people will just start walking in without a mask. As for her restaurant, regardless of the States decision, she is keeping her protocols in place.

"I feel more safe having my employees safe as well as the customer," Duchon said, "and right now how do you know who is vaccinated, so for that reason we will continue to wear masks."

Multiple businesses did not want to comment on the story due to the lack of information provided by the state. One salon said they do not have "faith" that the State will follow the CDC's advice.