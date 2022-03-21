Business owners see successful turn-out from St. Patrick’s Day parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many took the streets to celebrate the after part of the country's largest St. Patrick's Day parade in Buffalo.

The celebration led businesses to open on Sunday to accommodate those celebrating.

Several owners say this year's parade had kicked off to a successful start compared to two years ago when everything came to a screeching halt because of the silent killer.

But many are saying goodbye to the past and welcoming some new changes.

"It's exciting to come out in the street and kinda kick off our street food that's coming this summer," says JJ Richert, executive chef of Soho. "We're doing out chicken fingers that re on our menu and Rueben sandwich and salt potatoes a couple of Irish classics."

Others expressed the parade has brought an excellent turnaround for many businesses in the Downtown Buffalo area.

"Two years we didn't have any activities going on, so it's nice to have everyone back here," says Rick Tartick, general manager of Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill. We're not open on Sundays and just to open today and to see so much activity in the heart of downtown is great."